Bessie Coleman: Queen of the Skies

Curiosity Original
93% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A fearless aviator rises above Jim Crow to claim the open sky.
Discover how Bessie Coleman became the first African American woman to earn a pilot's license in 1921, defying racism, poverty, and the limits placed on women in early aviation. This film follows her relentless climb from Texas fields to daring airshows, revealing a legacy of courage and ambition that still resonates.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free