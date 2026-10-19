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Bessie Coleman: Queen of the Skies

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A fearless aviator rises above Jim Crow to claim the open sky.

Discover how Bessie Coleman became the first African American woman to earn a pilot's license in 1921, defying racism, poverty, and the limits placed on women in early aviation. This film follows her relentless climb from Texas fields to daring airshows, revealing a legacy of courage and ambition that still resonates.

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