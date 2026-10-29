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Creatures Of The Night

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When darkness falls, hidden wildlife stages a world of drama and survival.

Discover how nocturnal animals hunt, court, glow, migrate, and raise young after sunset, from deserts and forests to African plains and city streets. With night vision and thermal imaging revealing behavior we rarely see, this film turns the dark into a richer, more surprising view of life on Earth.

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