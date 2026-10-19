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Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy

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An American singer becomes a Cold War icon behind the Iron Curtain.

Explore the turbulent life of Dean Reed, whose rise from Colorado cowboy dreamer to Soviet superstar refracts youth rebellion, popular music, and superpower rivalry. As his convictions pull him deeper into the politics of the era, each turn reveals a more complicated man and a more volatile world, making this a rewarding story to follow to the end.

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