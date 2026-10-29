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Manatees On The Move

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Follow Florida's gentle sea cows through warm springs, danger, and rescue.

Discover how manatees navigate rivers and coasts, survive cold stress, and depend on warm-water refuges in Florida. Along the way, this film reveals their surprising family ties to elephants and hyraxes, the pressures they face from people and boats, and the rescue effort that gives one young female a second chance.

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