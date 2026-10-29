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Penguin Party

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From Antarctic huddles to African beaches, penguins reveal their hidden lives.

Look beyond the familiar waddle to see penguins as powerful ocean hunters, devoted partners, and survivors across the Southern Hemisphere. This film explores life from Antarctic storms to South African shores and even the Galapagos, revealing how different species court, raise young, and adapt to extreme worlds. Sign up to discover the full range of what makes them extraordinary.

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