Bridge Brothers

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High above the Delaware, painters battle rust, wind, and fear.
Meet the industrial bridge painters risking their lives to restore two vital bridges near Philadelphia. From towering heights and brutal weather to the intricate fight against corrosion, this film reveals the skill, humor, and teamwork that keep these structures standing. Sign up to witness the human effort behind infrastructure most drivers never see.
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