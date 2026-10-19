Love Thy Nature

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A cinematic wake-up call to rediscover humanity's bond with Earth.
This film examines how modern life has pulled us away from the natural world, then reveals the beauty, intimacy, and meaning still found in that connection. Through big ideas about interdependence, human purpose, and our place on Earth, it offers a richer way to see everyday life. Sign up to experience a perspective that lingers long after the credits.
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