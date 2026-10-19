Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Love Thy Nature

87% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A cinematic wake-up call to rediscover humanity's bond with Earth.

This film examines how modern life has pulled us away from the natural world, then reveals the beauty, intimacy, and meaning still found in that connection. Through big ideas about interdependence, human purpose, and our place on Earth, it offers a richer way to see everyday life. Sign up to experience a perspective that lingers long after the credits.

Love Love Thy Nature? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Love Thy Nature, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.