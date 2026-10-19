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Killing the Shepherd

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In Zambia's remote Luano, survival and conservation collide.

See the Soli people of Zambia confront poaching, hunger, and isolation as they fight to protect the wildlife their future depends on. Through the leadership of Chief Shikabeta and the stark realities of life in the Lower Luano, this film reframes the bond between indigenous communities and animals in ways that stay with you.

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