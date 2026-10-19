Killing the Shepherd

87% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
In Zambia's remote Luano, survival and conservation collide.
See the Soli people of Zambia confront poaching, hunger, and isolation as they fight to protect the wildlife their future depends on. Through the leadership of Chief Shikabeta and the stark realities of life in the Lower Luano, this film reframes the bond between indigenous communities and animals in ways that stay with you.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free