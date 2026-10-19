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More Than a Medal

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Almost five million Americans fought in WWI, and nearly one million were from ethnically diverse backgrounds. Despite their bravery, few were recognized for their valor. Now, a group of veterans is trying to change that. More Than a Medal interweaves their research with untold stories of courage.

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