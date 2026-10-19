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Conflict and Conquest in the American West

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How the American West shaped a nation through myth, power, and struggle.

Historian Edward O'Donnell unpacks the American West as both a real place and a force in American culture, identity, and politics. From westward expansion, railroads, and the Gold Rush to Native dispossession and the rise of enduring frontier myths, this talk reveals how competing visions of the West still shape the country. Sign up to see familiar legends challenged by deeper history.

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