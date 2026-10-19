Conflict and Conquest in the American West

85% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
How the American West shaped a nation through myth, power, and struggle.
Historian Edward O'Donnell unpacks the American West as both a real place and a force in American culture, identity, and politics. From westward expansion, railroads, and the Gold Rush to Native dispossession and the rise of enduring frontier myths, this talk reveals how competing visions of the West still shape the country. Sign up to see familiar legends challenged by deeper history.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free