Curious Minds: Middle East

Curiosity Original
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Inside the forces redrawing the Middle East after 9/11.
Examine the political upheavals, security threats, and competing interests shaping the Middle East in the 21st century. From democratic setbacks after the Arab uprisings to the lingering reach of Al Qaeda and the region's strategic importance, this series gives crucial context for understanding what comes next. Sign up to watch sharp analysis of one of the world's most consequential regions.
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