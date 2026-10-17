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Ancient Oceans

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Witness ancient seas shape life through Earth’s earliest mass extinctions.

Go back hundreds of millions of years to the Ordovician and Devonian, when booming oceans, early reefs, strange predators, and the first steps onto land set the stage for catastrophe. As extinction reshapes the planet, this series reveals how survivors sparked the next wave of evolution, making every episode a deeper look at life’s resilience.

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2 episodes

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