Ancient Oceans

Curiosity Original
97% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Witness ancient seas shape life through Earth’s earliest mass extinctions.
Go back hundreds of millions of years to the Ordovician and Devonian, when booming oceans, early reefs, strange predators, and the first steps onto land set the stage for catastrophe. As extinction reshapes the planet, this series reveals how survivors sparked the next wave of evolution, making every episode a deeper look at life’s resilience.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free