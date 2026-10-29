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Engineering the Future

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Extraordinary machines race from concept to reality in a cleaner world.

See how determined engineers push technology to its limits as they build machines designed to change everyday life. From giant offshore wind farms to breakthroughs in aviation, shipping, tidal, and solar power, this season reveals the ideas, testing, and high-stakes problem solving behind a new industrial revolution. Sign up to watch innovation take shape at full scale.

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6 episodes

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