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Evolution Of Exercise

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From ancient survival to smart screens, fitness gets rewired at home.

Explore how exercise evolved from a tool of survival into a high-tech, connected experience shaped by live coaching, wearables, and social motivation. Drawing on pandemic disruptions and the rise of at-home workouts, this film reveals why modern fitness is changing so quickly, and why understanding that shift makes the watch especially rewarding.

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