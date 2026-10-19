Evolution Of Exercise

Curiosity Original
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From ancient survival to smart screens, fitness gets rewired at home.
Explore how exercise evolved from a tool of survival into a high-tech, connected experience shaped by live coaching, wearables, and social motivation. Drawing on pandemic disruptions and the rise of at-home workouts, this film reveals why modern fitness is changing so quickly, and why understanding that shift makes the watch especially rewarding.
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